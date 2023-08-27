Man dies, two others hurt in shooting, with Sacramento police continuing to investigate

A man was killed in a shooting in South Hagginwood on Saturday night that Sacramento police continue to investigate, authorities said.

Officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of Arcade Boulevard, according to a news release from the department. Once there, authorities said they found a man who suffered at least one gunshot wound and officers began life-saving efforts.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Sacramento Fire Department personnel, police said.

Another man and a boy were found later at nearby hospitals, according to law enforcement. Each suffered at least one gunshot wound but the injuries were not believed to be life threatening, officials said.

Police said the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the man who was killed after the family is notified.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have taken over the investigation, authorities said. They have processed the scene, canvassed the area and interviewed witnesses, according to police.

The department said early Sunday that the incident remains under investigation. The department did not say in a statement whether or not they had information on a suspect.

“The exact circumstances of what occurred remain under investigation,” the department said.

Anyone with information can contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

Homicide Investigation – 1400 Block of Arcade Boulevard



On August 26, 2023, around 10:38 p.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 1400 Block of Arcade Boulevard regarding reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, responding officers located one adult male… pic.twitter.com/sOQoNnaIzx — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) August 27, 2023