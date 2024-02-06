Man dies in two-vehicle crash in southern York County: coroner

A 36-year-old man died early Tuesday morning, Feb. 6, in a two-vehicle crash in Shrewsbury Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The name of the victim will be released at a later time.

The crash occurred in the 3800 block of Steltz Road, a news release states.

The man was the driver of one of the vehicles, and he died at the scene, the release states. He was pronounced dead at 1:07 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the wreck.

An autopsy is not planned, but routine toxicology will be done, the release states.

This is the second fatal crash in the region. The driver of a pickup died early Tuesday morning in a crash on Route 30 in Straban Township, Adams County.

Check back later as this is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Shrewsbury Township: York County Coroner