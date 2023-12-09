Man dies two weeks after being hit by cars in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 60-year-old Columbus man died Saturday, more than two weeks after being hit by two cars in the southeastern part of the city.

Bryan Fitzgerald was pronounced dead Saturday at approximately 3:26 a.m. at Grant Medical Center.

Columbus police said that on Nov. 23 at approximately 8:12 p.m., Fitzgerald was walking east on Refugee Road between Old Courtright Road and Eastland 5. Fitzgerald was hit by a car that then left the scene. As he was lying in the road, he was hit again, this time by a Chevrolet Malibu. The driver of the Chevrolet stayed at the scene and called police.

Police did not say if any charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.

