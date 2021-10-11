Man dies in vehicle, ATV crash in Penn Hills

Oct. 11—A man died in a crash between a vehicle and an ATV in Penn Hills on Sunday, according to Allegheny County Police.

Police said the crash in the 200 block of Universal Road was reported around 7:30 p.m.

First responders found the man driving the ATV had been thrown from it. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about the victim or the driver of the vehicle was provided.

County homicide detectives were investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the county police tip line at 833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

