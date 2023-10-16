Man dies after violent assault in Asheville a day before birthday, APD investigating

ASHEVILLE — A man has died from “apparent traumatic injuries” following a violent assault on Oct. 15 on Reddick Road in East Asheville, police say.

The Asheville Police Department responded to the 60 block of Reddick Road ― in the Azalea neighborhood off Tunnel Road ― at 10:47 p.m. Oct. 15, where officers found Jason Oneal Edmonds “suffering from apparent traumatic injuries,” according to an APD news release.

Edmonds, of Asheville, would have turned 47 on Oct. 17, according to his birthdate reported by APD.

Edmonds was transported to Mission Hospital by EMS, where he died. The news release did not identify any weapons used or suspects in Edmond’s death.

The Citizen Times has reached out to APD to ask whether this incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Criminal Investigations Division Detectives and forensic technicians are processing the scene with the assistance of the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Detectives are actively investigating and are also asking if anyone has any information about this case to contact APD at 828-252-1110. Anonymous tips can be sent using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search "Asheville PD" in the app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

This story will be updated.

