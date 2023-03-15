Man dies after walking out of house fire, getting into shootout with deputies, sheriff says

A man is dead after officials say he walked out of a house fire and got into a shootout with Pickens County deputies.

Pickens County Sheriff Donny Craig told Channel 2 Action News that his office received a call around midnight about a house fire in Talking Rock that was preceded by multiple shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they say a man walked onto his front yard and started shooting at deputies.

Deputies then fired back, shooting and killing him. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputies did not release any information about the man’s identity.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case.

