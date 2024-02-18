Man dies after walking onto I-95 during traffic stop in Volusia, FHP says

A 40-year-old man is dead after being pulled over near LPGA Boulevard in Daytona Beach and then walking into oncoming traffic on Interstate 95 Saturday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man, from Jacksonville, was pulled over by an FHP trooper just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday for possible impaired driving when the man failed to stay in his vehicle and listen to the trooper’s command, FHP said.

The trooper deployed his taser on the man after he failed to follow the command to get on the ground, which caused a brief struggle on the shoulder of southbound I-95, FHP said.

The man then got up and walked into oncoming traffic and was ran over by multiple vehicles, FHP said.

He died at the scene. There were no other serious injuries, FHP said.

The incident caused all southbound lanes of I-95 to close. They are now reopened, FHP said.

The investigation is ongoing.