Man dies weeks after being pulled from Trolley Square house fire in Wilmington

A man who was critically injured in a house fire in Wilmington's Trolley Square neighborhood last month has died, the city's fire department said Friday.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was pulled from the first floor of the home a little after 2 p.m. on Jan. 24. Firefighters responded to the two-story row house, located in the 1700 block of W. 14th St., after receiving a 911 call about the blaze.

When first responders arrived, they found "heavy smoke" coming from the home, the Wilmington Fire Department said. While flames were contained to the first floor, the second floor sustained heat and smoke damage.

After being rescued from the home, the man was rushed to Christiana Hospital. The fire department did not say when he died from his injuries.

Fire investigators continue to work to determine where and how the fire started.

