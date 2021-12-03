Man dies weeks after a hit-and-run on a Charlotte road. Search for driver continues.

A man hit by a car as he crossed a Charlotte road in early November has died, police said Friday.

The pedestrian, 60-year-old Van Hai Nguyen, was crossing in the 5000 block of The Plaza when a gray, four-door Acura hit him just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 4, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. The driver fled, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said 60-year-old Van Hai Nguyen was hit and killed by this gray, four-door Acura in the 5000 block of The Plaza on Nov. 4, 2021. The driver fled.

Nguyen died at a hospital Wednesday, police said.

CMPD on Friday released a picture of the car and urged anyone with information to call police Detective Daniel Buckley at 704-432-2169, extension 6, or CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600.

Police also continued to search for a driver who hit and killed a woman on Sunset Road near Beatties Ford Road on Thanksgiving night.

The woman was in a crosswalk when a “fire-red” two-door Ford Explorer hit her, police said in a news release. The driver “immediately” fled the scene, police said.

The daughters of the woman, 59-year-old Cecilia Wallace, issued a plea for help in finding the driver, WCNC reported this week.

“You took a mother away from her children,” daughter Brittany Miller told the station. “You took a grandmother away from her grandchildren.”