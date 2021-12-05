Man dies after west Orlando shooting, police said

A man was shot Saturday night in west Orlando and later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Mercy Drive just before 8 p.m. Saturday after receiving a call that shots were fired, said Officer Michelle Rogers, a spokesperson for the Orlando Police Department.

“We believe this is an isolated incident,” Rogers said in an email, adding the investigation is ongoing.

The man who died wasn’t identified by the agency, nor was any information given about a suspect.

