Man dies while being transported to hospital after shooting, Atlanta police say

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating what is now being called a homicide after a man was shot and died on the way to the hospital by private vehicle.

Just before 4 p.m., an Atlanta police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling northbound on the right shoulder of the I-75/85 Downtown Connector.

The officer discovered the driver was attempting to get a man suffering from a gunshot wound to Grady hospital, however, before arriving to the emergency room, the man died from his injuries.

During the course of the investigation, officials discovered the shooting occurred at 807 Conley Road Southeast.

Motive for the shooting is unknown, but homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death.

The investigation is ongoing.

