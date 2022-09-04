Man dies while in Phoenix police custody, prompting investigation

Phoenix police said that they were called to the area of 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street just before 2:30 p.m. for reports of a man opening the front door of a home and being told to leave by the homeowner.

Authorities are investigating a man's death while in police custody on Saturday.

Phoenix police said that they were called to the area of 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street just before 2:30 p.m. for reports of a man opening the front door of a home and being told to leave by the homeowner. Police say the man also walked by other homes, and was falling over, hitting his head on doors and acting erratic.

Police said that they were able to identify the man once they arrived but were met with resistance when they tried to detain him. The officers then brought the man to the ground and handcuffed him, before calling the fire department to evaluate him according to police.

Authorities said that the man was responsive when the fire department first responded to the scene but became unresponsive during their evaluation. Police said that they then took the handcuffs off and began life-saving measures before the man was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

Phoenix Police Department did not release the identity of the man as of Sunday morning.

The cause and manner of death are yet to be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner and the officer's actions will result in an internal and criminal investigation, the Phoenix Police Department said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Authorities investigating the death of a man while in police custody