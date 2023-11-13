Man dies while in Sarasota Police custody, prompting FDLE investigation

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the death of a 50-year-old man who was taken into protective custody by the Sarasota Police Department on Sunday, according to a police department news release.

Shortly before 4 a.m., Sarasota police responded to the 1600 block of Devonshire Lane for a report of a "suspicious person" where they took the 50-year-old man into protective custody, according to the news release.

Sometime after taking the man into custody, he died, prompting the investigation by FDLE which is standard protocol, according to the news release.

The man's identity is not being released as it is protected under Marsy's Law, according to investigators, and police have not released any further details.

A Sarasota Herald-Tribune reporter has reached out to both SPD and FDLE for more information regarding the incident.

