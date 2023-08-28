Man dies while trying to get help after being shot, Gwinnett County police say

Gwinnett County police are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting. Police say the victim died trying to get help at an apartment complex.

Gwinnett County police said at 10 p.m. Sunday, officers received reports of gunshots somewhere on Dunleaf Arc Way in Norcross.

When officers arrived, they located a man’s body in the breezeway.

According to the investigation, the man was shot, went into the breezeway and began to bang on a door before he collapsed.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police have not provided any information regarding whether anyone has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Gwinnett County Police officers at 770-513-5300.

