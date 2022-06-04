Man dies, woman injured in shooting outside Lexington church where funeral was being held

A man died and a woman was injured after a shooting outside a Lexington church where people were gathered for a funeral Saturday afternoon.

Joseph Demetrius Richardson, 35, of Versailles, died after the shooting on Haggard Court, the Fayette County coroner’s office said in a news release. Richardson was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital at 2:42 p.m., according to the coroner.

A woman also sustained injuries in the shooting that were not thought to be life-threatening, said Lexington police Lt. Dillan Taylor. She was also taken to a local hospital.

Police were called to the Unity Worship Center at about 2 p.m. Saturday, Taylor said. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, which provides escorts to the cemetery for funeral processions, was already at the scene and had requested police assistance, he said.

Taylor said police did not have any suspects as of about 4:30 p.m.

Funeral services for Malcolm Long, 29, who died after a shooting on Locust Avenue May 24, were scheduled to be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Unity Worship Center, according to the O.L. Hughes & Sons website.

No one has been charged in Long’s death, which was the 18th homicide in Lexington this year, according to the police website.