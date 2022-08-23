Man dies in wreck half hour after fatally stabbing girlfriend, Fayetteville police say

A pickup truck, reportedly driven by John Lee Douglas, slammed into two parked semi trucks at AB Carter and John B. Carter roads in Cumberland County on Monday evening, shortly after police say Douglas fatally stabbed his girlfriend in Fayetteville. Douglas was killed in the fiery collision.

A man who police say stabbed his girlfriend to death Monday evening was killed in a car crash 30 minutes later, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

John Lee Douglas, 53, was found dead inside a wrecked vehicle in the area of AB Carter and John B. Carter roads in Cumberland County. Police say the wreck happened shortly after he killed his girlfriend, Tanisha Donnette Raeford, 44, about 8:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Shiloh Court. The scene of the crash was a 24-minute drive from Shiloh Court.

"The preliminary investigation revealed the stabbing and vehicle crash are related, following a domestic disturbance," Officer Alexandria Hoover said in the release late Tuesday morning.

