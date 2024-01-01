Man dies in New Year's Day crash at Roosevelt Boulevard and Fergus Road in Eugene

A man is dead after crashing into a traffic light pole at Roosevelt Boulevard and Fergus Road in the early morning hours on New Year's Day, according to Eugene Police.

Police and Eugene Springfield Fire responded to the crash at 4 a.m. Monday. Police say the driver, who was described as a man in his 30s, was found dead at the scene. Police have not yet identified the deceased.

Police said the car appeared to be driving east on Roosevelt Boulevard before it veered from the road and struck the traffic pole at the northeast corner of the intersection.

The crash is being investigated by Eugene Police's Major Collision Investigation team.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Man dies in New Year's Day crash in Eugene, Oregon