Man with disabilities indicted in Dayton child rape case

Jul. 9—A Dayton man indicted Thursday in a child rape case has disabilities that might not make him competent to stand trial, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

Roger McCallister is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for eight counts of rape of a child younger than 10 and five counts of gross sexual imposition of a child younger than 13.

McCallister, 33, is accused of abusing two girls known to him, Greg Flannagan, prosecutor's office spokesman said.

Flannagan did not specify McCallister's developmental disability nor how it may affect his ability to assist in his defense.

The Dayton Police Department investigated the case.