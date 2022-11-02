Man disables fire alarm then starts blaze at ex’s apartment, Louisiana officials say

A man is in custody after he started a fire at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment complex, Louisiana fire officials say.

Baton Rouge fire officials said they responded to a building fire on Monday, Oct. 31, at Lake Tower Apartments. After investigating, fire officials said they determined that the fire was set intentionally and the alarm had been disabled.

A resident alerted officials that her ex-boyfriend, Ihab Mohamed Mustafa, had been sending her harassing messages, officials said. Investigators checked surveillance camera footage at the building and identified Mustafa.

Mustafa, 40, was taken into custody on Wednesday, Nov. 2, officials said. He is charged with aggravated arson, terrorizing, simple burglary and aggravated criminal damage to property.

The fire caused about $4,000 in damage, according to officials. There were approximately 50 people inside at the time of the blaze. No one was injured.

70-year-old sets couch, curtains on fire at assisted living facility, Virginia cops say

11-year-old accused of starting fire that destroyed a Dollar General, MD officials say

Man set spa on fire with employee trapped inside, NY officials say. Now he’s charged