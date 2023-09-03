This man disappeared in June. Police need help finding men they say used his phone in Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating the disappearance of an Atlanta man who hasn’t been seen in months.

Officers say Mitchell Wilson, 36, was reported missing on June 21. Family members told police they hadn’t seen him since June 1 and that Wilson hadn’t posted anything on his social media accounts.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Soon after his disappearance, police found several fraudulent purchases on Wilson’s bank accounts.

The purchases were made through his phone and investigators tracked down the purchases. Officers pulled images from the surveillance cameras and spotted two men using Wilson’s phone at several locations in Atlanta.

TRENDING STORIES

Crime Stoppers Atlanta shared one of the men in the photos, asking for the public’s help to identify him. Anyone with information on the case can reach out to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online here.

Meanwhile, Wilson remains missing. He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 173 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Atlanta police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]