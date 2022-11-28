Man disappears while getting car emissions testing done, Atlanta police say

Atlanta police are searching for a man they say disappeared while getting his car tested for emissions over the weekend.

Officers say Nicholas Bachhuber, 33, was last seen at his southwest Atlanta home on Sunday afternoon when he told his wife that he was heading to get an emissions test.

Bachhuber’s wife told police that she spoke to him less than an hour-and-a-half after he left their home and he told her that he was on his way home. She told officers that he never arrived.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He is described as being 5 feet, eight inches tall and approximately 170 pounds. Police say he was last seen wearing a black windbreaker, black shorts and black New Balance sneakers.

Bachhuber was driving a white 2005 Toyota 4Runner with Georgia license plate TCX0369.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators say he has been diagnosed with depression.

Anyone who knows where Bachhuber may be should call police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: