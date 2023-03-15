Man disarms attacker in Planet Fitness after being ‘stabbed several times,’ CA cops say

A 30-year-old man was booked on attempted murder charges after being accused of stabbing a 41-year-old “several times” in the upper body at a Planet Fitness, California officials said.

At 9:20 a.m. on March 14, officials with Corona police were dispatched to a Planet Fitness on calls of “assault with injuries,” according to a news release by the department.

The attacker, later identified by police as Ronald Chand, 30, approached the Riverside resident in the parking lot wielding a knife and a hatchet, according to police.

Chand assaulted the victim with the two weapons and the two men wound up in the lobby of the Planet Fitness, officials said.

Video obtained by KABC shows Chand screaming “I need water!,” as the victim holds onto the hatchet in Chand’s right hand.

The video shows Chand holding the victim at knife point until the victim is able to overpower him and take him to the ground.

Officials said witnesses helped the victim detain Chand by piling on top of him until police arrived.

The 41-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital “for his non-life threatening injuries and has since been released,” officials said.

Chand was sent to the Robert Presley Detention Center and “booked for attempted murder with a bail of $1,000,000,” according to the release.

Corona is about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

