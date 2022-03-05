Man discovered fatally wounded overnight in South Chicago neighborhood

A man described as about 20 years of age was discovered Friday night lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, Chicago police said.

Officers responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. to a call of shots fired in the 8200 block of South Coles Avenue, and found an unidentified man with several wounds. He was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was custody for the fatal shooting, and detectives were investigating.