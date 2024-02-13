Man discovered fatally wounded overnight in North Kenwood

A man was found fatally wounded overnight in the North Kenwood neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1100 block of East 47th Street and found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head, said police.

He was taken to UChicago Medicine where he was listed in critical condition, but later was pronounced dead.

He was identified as Jermaine W. Harris, 39, of the same location where he was fatally shot, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.