A 39-year-old man was fatally wounded early Friday morning on the South Side in the Gresham neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., a man was discovered unresponsive outside with a gunshot wound to the face in the 7600 block of South Morgan Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the fatal attack were not immediately known, and detectives were investigating.