Man discovers 55 pounds of suspected cocaine floating off Florida Keys, sheriff says

A man found a bale with several bricks of what investigators believe to be cocaine floating in the ocean off Key West, according to authorities.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Officer responded at 3:38 p.m. Saturday to Coconut Mallory Marina in Key West about a report of narcotics found in the water, the agency said Sunday in a news release.

Key West police officers, already on scene, spoke with a man who said he found the bale approximately 50 miles offshore, according to the sheriff’s office. In the bale, there were 25 rectangle-shaped bricks wrapped in green plastic with black and white “XXX” decals.

The estimated total weight of the bricks was 55 pounds, the sheriff’s office said, adding that the evidence will be turned over to federal authorities.