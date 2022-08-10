Man who disemboweled, murdered woman in Puerto Rico arrested in Memphis, Marshals say

A man who murdered a woman in Puerto Rico by cutting her open and removing her organs has been arrested in Memphis, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The Marshals said 53-year-old Daunta Head was arrested in Memphis after murdering and disemboweling a 43-year-old woman in the Puerto Rico town of Aguadilla on May 5, 2022.

The Marshals said they discovered that Head was staying at a motel on Elvis Presley Boulevard and took him into custody on Monday, August 8.

Head is being held in Shelby County as he awaits the extradition process to Puerto Rico.

About the murder, U.S. Marshal Wilmer Ocasio from the District of Puerto Rico said, in part, “This horrendous crime is one against the dignity of a human being and doesn’t represent the values supported by our constitution. The search for violent criminals threatening public safety and our communities continues to be a priority for the United States Marshals across the country.”

