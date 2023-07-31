Man disguised as delivery driver steals package off Natick porch, police say

Authorities are issuing a community alert after receiving reports of porch pirates in the area.

Natick Police say the man pictured disguised himself as a food delivery person, grabbed a package from a porch, and ran back to his car with both the “food” and the package.

“These guys usually stay local if they are successful so our patrol officers are out canvassing the community,” police wrote in a social media post.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or his car is asked to contact Natick law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

