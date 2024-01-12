Man disguised self as Amazon delivery driver in sex assault, Sacramento sheriff says

Detectives on Wednesday arrested a man suspected of disguising himself as an Amazon delivery driver to force his way into a north Sacramento County home to commit sexual assault more than two years ago.

The 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault with the intent to commit rape in the commission of a burglary and burglary, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday in a news release. He also faces a misdemeanor battery charge.

He was booked Wednesday evening at the Sacramento County Main Jail, where he was being held Thursday afternoon in lieu of $1 million bail. He is scheduled to appear for his arraignment hearing Friday afternoon in Sacramento Superior Court.

The sexual assault occurred July 23, 2021, and the victim did not know the suspect. Sheriff’s officials said the suspect disguised himself as an Amazon delivery service employee, and he forced his way into the victim’s home where the assault occurred.

Evidence was collected from the crime scene, but investigators did not immediately identify the assault suspect. Sheriff’s officials said detectives later came upon new investigative leads that led to identifying the suspect.

The detectives learned the suspect was an employee of a delivery service company that was contracted by Amazon. Sheriff’s officials said detectives are concerned there may be unreported victims.

Investigators asked anyone with information relevant to this ongoing investigation to call the sheriff’s Sexual Assault Bureau at 916-874-5070 or send an email to seab@sacsheriff.com. Those with information also can call Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.