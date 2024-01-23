Man’s dismembered body found in Brooklyn apartment

A man’s dismembered body was found in a Brooklyn apartment, cops said Tuesday.

Police were called to the home on Nostrand Ave. near Farragut Road in Flatbush about 7:10 p.m. Monday to perform a wellness check. When they arrived, they found multiple body parts.

No arrests have been made. The city’s Medical Examiner has been tasked with determining how the man died.

The gruesome discovery was made three days after a decomposing corpse of a woman was found stuffed in the trash inside a Bronx apartment.

The man who rented the apartment, Deshawn Owens, has not been charged with killing the deceased victim but for viciously assaulting another woman, cops said Tuesday.