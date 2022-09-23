Man dismembered in his Middletown home was shot multiple times

Sep. 22—WARREN COUNTY — A Middletown man found dead and dismembered at his Stone Path Drive home Tuesday was shot multiple times, according to the Warren County coroner.

Jeffrey Fellman, 55, died of multiple gunshot wounds and the dismemberment was postmortem, Dr. Russell Uptegrove said Thursday.

John Havens walked into the lobby of the Middletown Division of Police on Tuesday evening with his girlfriend and stated he had dismembered a body. Officers responded to Fellman's residence in the 5600 block of Stone Path for a welfare check and found the victim on the first floor of the house.

Bonnie Marie Vaughn fled the scene, but was located, arrested and charged with murder, according to Middletown police. Havens is charged with tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

Vaughn was found at a gas station at the corner of Dixie Highway and Coles Road. Police boxed in her vehicle and took her into custody.

Vaughn, 59, told police she shot and killed her husband on Monday in the garage of the house, according to court documents. Detectives found shell casings at the scene.

Acting Middletown Police Chief Eric Crank said detectives are still trying to determine if Vaughn and Fellman were actually married, but "they were in a domestic relationship."

Crank said officers have answered domestic disturbance calls at the residence in the past involving Vaughn and Fellman.

Officers received a call around 3 a.m. Monday for a prior disturbance involving Fellman and Vaughn. She stated she was locked out and Fellman might have a gun. Vaughn relayed to officers she was able to make entrance and "everything was fine," according to police records.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, officers went to the Stone Path residence for a welfare check after someone called saying Fellman's wife or girlfriend was trying to kill him and "wanted him dead."

The officer spoke with Vaughn at about 6 p.m. who said she "took Jeff to rehab in Columbus today and everything was fine," according to police record.

At 8:30 p.m. Havens reported the incident, and officers returned for a possible dead person at the residence where Fellman's body was found.

Vaughn is being held in the Middletown City Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond. Middletown Municipal Court Judge James Sherron set Havens' bond at $15,000. They are scheduled to be back in court next week for a preliminary hearing.

The alleged crimes happened in Warren County, so the cases will go to common pleas court there.

"This is one of those shocking crimes that occurs that is very rare," Crank said. It is the third homicide in the city this year.

During questioning by detectives, Havens said Vaughn picked him up on Tuesday and asked him if he would help her dispose of a body. When he got to the Stone Path residence, he found Fellman's body in the garage, according to court documents.

Havens, 33, said he dismembered the body using a hand saw from the garage, according to the court document.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call 911 or (513) 425-7700 or detective Brook McDonald at (513) 425-7745.