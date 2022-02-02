Man disrupts audience by Pope Francis at Vatican

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pope Francis
    Pope Francis
    Religious leader
Pope Francis looks at the crowd before delivering the Urbi et Orbi Christmas day blessing


A man disrupted an audience by Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday after he shouted various statements denouncing the Church.

"The Church is not the way God wants it," the man, who has not been identified, shouted in English at the back of the Church, according to Agence France-Presse.

The man reportedly appeared distraught and concerned as he begged with the pontiff, asking, "Please."

The man, who also spoke Spanish and Italian, was escorted out of the building by two Vatican police and a member of the Swiss Guard, according to the news outlet. Without resisting, the man yelled, "God rejects you, Father. You're not a king."

Francis, nearing the end of delivering his weekly address to the audience, continued to speak during the shouting. After the man was escorted out, the 85-year-old pontiff addressed the disturbance.

"We heard, a few minutes ago, a person who was yelling, scolding, who had a problem - I don't know if it's physical, psychic or spiritual, but it's one of our brothers, in difficulty," he said, according to Agence France-Presse.

Francis continued by asking the audience to pray for the man.

"I would like to conclude by praying for him, our brother who suffers," he continued. "Poor man, he's shouting because he's suffering.

"Let's not be deaf to the needs of this brother."

Updated at 10:38 a.m.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pope hails Paralympians, refugee athletes in Olympic message

    Pope Francis paid tribute Wednesday to Paralympians and refugee athletes, offering his best wishes for a successful Beijing Olympics and calling for sports to “make a more fraternal world.” Francis told his weekly general audience ahead of the Winter Games that sports can create “bridges of friendship and solidarity” and that the “true gold medal” is one of solidarity among people of different nations, cultures and faiths. Francis gave special recognition to Paralympians.

  • Man denounces the Catholic church at the Pope's audience

    A man denouncing the Church disrupts an audience by Pope Francis at the Vatican, before being escorted outside by police. "The Church is not the way God wants it," he shouts while being led out of the hall by two Vatican police officers and a Swiss Guard without resisting, the man yells, "God rejects you, Father. You're not a king." The Pope responds by offering to pray for the man.

  • Italy military chaplain hits back at vaccine-mandate critic

    Italy’s Catholic military chaplain has pushed back strongly against calls by a former Vatican ambassador for the armed forces to resist COVID-19 vaccine mandates

  • State Police: Cherry Hill man was fatally shot in road-rage attack

    State police say road-rage incident began on Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia, ended in deadly gunfire on I-76 in Mount Ephraim

  • James Hodgkiss missing: Human remains confirmed as dad-of-3 who vanished five years ago

    James Hodgkiss was last seen in August 2016 and could not be found by police despite an extensive police search of the area in Horwich

  • Chrissie’s cancer: What you can learn from tennis legend’s diagnosis

    Just days before the start of the Australian Open, Chris Evert revealed that she'd been diagnosed with early-stage ovarian cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

  • Does Liz Cambage calling out pay inequity of Becky Hammon's $1M salary indicate free agency plans?

    Liz Cambage lit into pay inequity in the league on the first day of free agency signings. Is it an indication of another hiatus from the W?

  • U.S. trade official says China failed to meet 'Phase 1' commitments

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China has failed to meet its commitments under a two-year "Phase 1" trade deal that expired at the end of 2021, and discussions are continuing with Beijing on the matter, Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi said on Tuesday. In the deal signed by former President Donald Trump in January 2020, China pledged to increase purchases of U.S. farm and manufactured goods, energy and services by $200 billion above 2017 levels during 2020 and 2021. Through November, China had met only about 60% of that goal, according to trade data https://www.piie.com/research/piie-charts/us-china-phase-one-tracker-chinas-purchases-us-goods compiled by Peterson Institute for International Economics senior fellow Chad Bown.

  • 25-year-old who vanished on lunch break found dead in his car’s trunk, Texas cops say

    “I lost my son, my baby, my friend,” Taylour Young’s mom said in a Facebook post.

  • 'This is not the Church of God,' man yells at pope

    The man, who was also heard shouting the word "mask," was sitting alone in the back of the audience hall, away from the section where most of the people were seated.The man, who appeared to be in his late 40s or early 50s, held up a black medical mask in his left hand as he shouted.The pope heard the shouting but it was not clear if he understood what the man was saying. After the man was taken away by Vatican police, the pope asked those in the audience hall to join him in saying a prayer for the man."A few minutes ago we heard a man who was screaming, shouting, who had some kind of problem, I don't know if it is physical, psychological or spiritual but he is a brother of ours who has a problem," Francis said."I would like to end by praying for him, for our brother who is suffering, poor man, because if he was shouting, it is because he is suffering. There is something that he needs. Let's not be deaf to the needs of this brother. Let us pray together to the Madonna for him," he said.

  • 31 High-Fiber Side Dishes That Can Help You Lose Weight

    Whether you need a crunchy salad to pair with your panini or a batch of Brussels sprouts to serve up with steak, there is a side dish on this list for every occasion. Plus, cooking Brussels on the stovetop gives you perfect crisp-tender texture. The herbed goat cheese dip makes this healthy appetizer or easy side dish even more delicious.

  • Home of the Week: Inside a $45 Million French-Inspired Mansion in Chicago’s Lincoln Park

    Built on no fewer than eight city lots, this sprawling 'chateau' is currently the Windy City's priciest listing.

  • More nations ease coronavirus restrictions as pandemic reaches possible turning point after two years

    The early moves to relax such restrictions evoke a new turning point in a nearly two-year pandemic that has been full of them.

  • Michael Avenatti 'got tangled in his own web of lies' -U.S. prosecutor

    Lawyer Michael Avenatti "got tangled in his own web of lies" after embezzling money from his former client, porn star Stormy Daniels, a U.S. prosecutor said on Wednesday during closing arguments in Avenatti's fraud trial. Avenatti, 50, who is being tried in federal court in Manhattan on charges of wire fraud and identity theft, faces up to 22 years in prison if convicted. He is accused of routing nearly $300,000 in book proceeds destined for Daniels to an account he controlled in 2018, as the pair were rocketing to fame for their confrontation with then-President Donald Trump.

  • Team USA's Hilary Knight Gives an Olympic Village Room Tour: 'A Little McMansion'

    Hilary Knight, who is competing in her fourth Winter Olympics, gave fans a look at where she and her USA Hockey teammates will be staying in Beijing

  • Why taking fever-reducing meds and drinking fluids may not be the best way to treat flu and fever

    Using fever reducers or drinking too much fluid while battling the flu may upset the body's delicate balancing act. Sam Edwards/OJO Images via Getty ImagesAs flu season progresses, so does the chorus of advice, professional and otherwise, to drink plenty of fluids and take fever-reducing medications, like acetaminophen, ibuprofen or aspirin. These recommendations, well-intentioned and firmly entrenched, offer comfort to those sidelined with fever, flu or vaccine side effects. But you may be surp

  • Connecticut Police Officers Placed On Leave After Mishandling Lauren Smith-Fields & Brenda Lee Rawls Investigations

    Two detectives from the Bridgeport, Connecticut Police Department have been placed on administrative leave following multiple complaints about the botched investigations of Lauren Smith-Fields and Brenda Lee Rawls.

  • Former Miami Dolphins head coach sues NFL for racial discrimination

    Brian Flores, who was fired last month as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, has sued the National Football League and each of its franchises for racial discrimination. Why it matters: The NFL for decades has been criticized for its paucity of Black coaches, and now Flores plans to hold the league's feet to the legal fire.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat the lawsuit says: "Mr. Flores has determined that the only way to effect

  • Russia Completes Military Field Camp in Southwest Belarus

    Russia announced on February 1 that it had built a field camp in southwest Belarus to carry out exercises aimed at bolstering the defenses of “state and military facilities”, airspace, and borders, and to protect against armed invasion.The exercises would test the military readiness of Union State – the allied forces of Russian and Belarus – and would take place between February 9 and 20, the Russian defense ministry said.The announcement came as Western powers alleged that Russia was carrying out a large military build-up near Ukraine’s borders in preparation for a possible invasion of Ukraine.Belarus, a close ally of Russia, shares borders with Ukraine to its south, Poland to its west, and Lithuania and Latvia to its north. The field camp was located in Brest province in southwest Belarus, the Russian defense ministry said.In a press release, the Russian defense ministry said infantry troops from the Eastern Military District had been deployed to the camp at the “Brestsky training field” in Belarus to take part in joint exercises with Belarusian forces that would test the readiness of their military responses.The camp was “equipped with everything necessary for comfortable living of the military personnel in the field including canteens and medical facilities,” Russia said.It was also stocked with medical supplies, fuel, and ammunition, along with “bath and laundry facilities, cultural and leisure facilities, places for mental relaxation and sport activities, and places for combat training,” Russia’s defense ministry said.The announcement came as the US State Department ordered the departure of family members of government employees in Belarus due to “an increase in unusual and concerning Russian military activity.” Credit: Russian Ministry of Defense via Storyful

  • Teen convicted of Fox River Mall shooting sentenced to 40 years in prison

    Dezman Ellis, 18, was charged in connection with the shooting, which happened about 3:30 p.m. Jan. 31, 2021, near the food court inside the Fox River Mall and led to the death of Jovanni Frausto, a 19-year-old from Neenah.