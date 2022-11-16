JC file

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man who appeared to be in need of help early Tuesday outside of the Lafayette Transitional Housing Center at 12th and Union streets later died, Lafayette police said.

Police were called about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday because the 60-year-old man was asking for help, according to Lafayette police and the department's daily bulletins.

Why the man needed help is the focus of the police investigation, Lafayette police Lt. Justin Hartman said.

The man was located near one of the doors to the Lafayette Transitional Housing Center, Hartman said.

The man was transported to Franciscan Health Care and died just after 2 a.m., according to Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello, who noted they were called at 2:10 a.m. Tuesday.

The man appeared to be in an altered state of mind outside of the transitional housing center and was taken to the hospital, Costello said.

An autopsy Wednesday determined the man was diabetic, had severe high blood pressure, kidney disease and an enlarged heart, Costello said. There were no signs of internal trauma, and minor trauma to the skin, Costello said.

Nothing from the autopsy indicated foul play or a suspicious death, Costello said.

The manner of death is natural, pending the return of toxicology reports, Costello said.

The coroner's office continues to work to identify the man, Costello said.

Lafayette police said the death is under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: UPDATE: Death of man in distress outside of LTHC ruled natural