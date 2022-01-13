Man in disturbance at Lee Memorial headbutts one guard, bites tip off other guard's finger

A Miami man is facing charges after he bit off part of a security guard's finger during a disturbance at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers.

Dillon Metoyer, 19, was released Tuesday from Lee County Jail on $20,000 bond on charges of felony battery and battery. His arraignment will be Feb. 14.

Lee County Sheriff's Office violent crimes detectives called to investigate the disturbance Monday after witnesses said Metoyer started behaving erratically during an examination and when security arrived he head-butted one guard and bit off the tip of another guard's finger

The guards detained Metoyer.

