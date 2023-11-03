Man ditched woman’s body in airport garage and flew to Kenya, Massachusetts cops say

A Massachusetts man’s international flight is extending investigators’ search for a homicide suspect beyond U.S. borders, state police say.

Massachusetts state troopers discovered the body of 31-year-old Margaret Mbitu in a car at a Boston Logan Airport parking garage at about 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 1, according to a Nov. 2 Massachusetts State Police news release. Her death was ruled as a homicide, police said, and investigators named Kevin Kangethe as a suspect.

In their investigation into Kangethe, state police said they found he had recently boarded a flight to Kenya. As a result of Kangethe’s flight out of the country, police said they are teaming up with Kenyan authorities to find the 40-year-old.

An arrest warrant charging Kangethe with Mbitu’s death was also filed by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police, the release said.

Mbitu’s family reported her missing Oct. 30, police said. Her coworkers at BAMSI, a nonprofit that works with people who have developmental disabilities and mental health conditions, had also posted a missing poster on Facebook to help aid in the search for Mbitu, CBS News reported.

BAMSI posted a statement on its Facebook saying she was “warm, caring and loved by everyone she worked with.”

Investigators believe Kangethe and Mbitu knew each other, which signals “the homicide was not a random act.” There is no current threat to those traveling at the Boston airport or the general public, police said.

