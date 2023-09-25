Man ditches backpack in Augusta County, methamphetamine and thousands in cash found

VERONA — A man convicted of attempted capital murder in 2015 and given seven years in prison after hitting Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith with a vehicle when he was still a deputy is back behind bars after reportedly being caught with methamphetamine, psychedelic mushrooms, thousands of dollars in cash, and ammunition earlier this month, according to an affidavit to a search warrant.

Curtis A. Wimer, 34, is charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II drug, distribution of 100 grams or more of methamphetamine or 200 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition, felony eluding, driving on a restricted license, and obstruction of justice, court records show. The sheriff's office said he also has four pending probation violations.

Wimer came under scrutiny about three weeks ago when it was believed he was driving on a restricted license. After an Augusta County deputy spotted him operating a vehicle, a traffic stop was initiated in the 100 block of Bald Rock Road in the county, an affidavit said.

When Wimer was informed he was driving outside of his restriction, he allegedly sped away. After a short vehicle pursuit, he was apprehended. However, the deputy noted a backpack that was inside the vehicle with Wimer during the initial stop was no longer there, the affidavit said.

The backpack was discovered along a fence. Inside, authorities reportedly found a 1/2-pound of methamphetamine, more than $10,000 in cash, 50 THC cartridges, and mushrooms. Gun ammunition was allegedly found in Wimer's trunk, court documents said.

A search warrant was obtained for an address located on Meade Park Circle in Verona, where Wimer was known to stay. Authorities did not state what, if anything, was found in the residence.

Arrested Sept. 5, Wimer is being held at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona without bond.

Attempted capital murder

In the summer of 2014, Wimer rammed his car into Donald Smith, a deputy at the time and now Augusta County's sheriff, during a drug investigation on North Point Road outside of Waynesboro.

At the time, Wimer said he was looking to get high and borrow some tools from a friend as he and two others drove onto the property. However, he was met by a slew of Augusta County SWAT Team members who were already at the home serving a search warrant on a man suspected of dealing drugs.

After Wimer pulled in, deputies converged on his car. Wimer gunned the engine and lurched forward, according to previous testimony, striking Smith, who was the thrown across the hood, injuring his back, legs and feet. Deputies were able to stop the car, with one busting a back window with his rifle butt.

In 2015, a judge sentenced Wimer to 30 years in prison with 23 years suspended for attempted capital murder and drug charges, giving him seven years to serve. It's not clear when Wimer was released from prison. The News Leader sent an email early Wednesday morning to a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Corrections inquiring about Wimer's release date. As of early Wednesday afternoon, the department was still processing the request.

