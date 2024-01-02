Man ditches motorcycle, disappears in river while trying to flee police, MI cops say

Michigan police are searching for a man who they say disappeared into the Kalamazoo River on Jan. 1 while trying to evade arrest.

Officers attempted to pull over a motorcyclist for a license plate violation, but the driver fled until he encountered mechanical issues, according to a Jan. 2 Kalamazoo Public Safety Facebook post.

The suspect then abandoned his bike and fled on foot, eventually running into the Kalamazoo River, authorities said.

“Come out here now. You’re going to die in there dude, come on,” one officer can be heard saying on the body camera footage included in the Facebook post.

While attempting to cross, officers observed the suspect getting pushed down stream and going underwater without resurfacing, authorities said.

“If anyone has a rope or anything we can throw to him, we’re going to need it. He looks like he’s drowning,” one officer said.

According to officials, several officers entered the water in an attempt to rescue the suspect but he was not found.

“KDPS exhausted all efforts throughout the evening using the Kalamazoo County Dive team, KDPS rescue boats and aviation unit, to find the subject,” according to the Facebook post.

The man has not yet been identified, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8139.

Kalamazoo is about 50 miles south of Grand Rapids.

Police chase goes on for 115 miles, reaches speeds of over 100 mph, Illinois cops say

12-year-old driving stolen forklift leads cops on hourlong chase, Michigan video shows

Fishermen find man trapped for days in mangled truck under a bridge, Indiana police say