Man dodges bullets as thieves target car a fourth time

A Memphis man says his car has been the target of four thefts in as many months, including a recent attempt caught on camera that led to him dodging bullets in his bedroom.

Friday, Joshua Wylie told police he witnessed thieves trying to steal his car from the High Point Apartments on N. Highland in East Memphis. When the suspects saw him looking out his second story bedroom window, Wylie says they began shooting at him.

Surveillance video shows the gunfire coming from a grey Hyundai Sonata before it takes off.

“The moment that that first bullet flew in I said, ‘Holy sweet Jesus! There is no way that this is happening to me again,’” said Wylie. “So I dove out of the way, and I had to army crawl on the floor, like, I was on the ground because they were still firing after that.”

The shooting happened Friday morning, just after midnight. It’s the fourth time Wylie says thieves have broken into his Hyundai Santa Fe this summer.

“At this point I’m four for four, I’m like a Wendy’s combo: four for four,” said Wylie. “At the end of May somebody sawed off the catalytic converter on my Hyundai Santa Fe. I wasn’t too concerned about that because that happens all the time. I was mad, but that happens all the time. My car got broken into again, and this time they ripped out the steering column, and that was July 3rd. Then, July 22nd I came out and my car was stolen. It was found dumped around the block. And the last incident was last Friday. "

Wylie shared pictures of the aftermath of Friday’s shooting which showed the window of his car busted, bullets stuck in his walls, and bullet holes and shattered glass in his bedroom window.

He was able to dodge most of the bullets, although one grazed his leg.

“They were absolutely willing to take my life and have no remorse about it whatsoever,” said Wylie. “It’s heartbreaking is what it is.”

Wylie says the recent thefts have been alarming to him and his neighbors. For him, the shooting Friday was the last straw. He’s now moving out of Memphis.

“I have been fearful; I have been anxious,” said Wylie. “I am sick of this and I’m ready to go. I’d already made plans to move out to Nashville because of the three previous incidents. But, I’m not going to try my luck and give these folks a chance to bust a cap in me while I’m in my bed again. I’m leaving this week.”

Memphis Police crime data show since May, there have been six car-related crimes at Wylie’s apartment complex.

Police are still looking for the suspects caught on camera Friday. If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

