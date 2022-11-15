Man doesn't own house he is selling

Nov. 14—A Crossville woman believes she is the victim of a scam after learning that the house she was attempting to purchase on a rent-to-own contract does not belong to the seller.

In the ongoing investigation which began Nov. 6, the Creekwood Dr. resident told Crossville Police Ptl. Keyton Harthun she signed a rent-to-own contract on Oct. 11 with an E. Adams St. man who had advertised a house for sale.

The woman stated she placed $2,000 in cash as a down payment which she was told would cover rent for October, November and December, along with a $100 water bill.

The victim then hired contractors and started home improvements on the property, spending approximately $5,000 for the work.

On Nov. 3, the victim reported learning the house was older than what she had been sold by the seller and also discovered the man she paid did not own the house.

The woman then contacted the man she who had signed the contract and informed him she no longer wanted the residence and requested her money returned.

The suspect then informed her the down payment had been raised from $5,000 to $10,000 and after the conversation, blocked her on social media.

The property remains advertised online as for sale.

The victim then returned to discuss the incident with the actual owner who informed her that he had learned about the suspect trying to sell the house and adding he had no legal standing to sell it. The owner said that the suspect was behind on his own payments of a rent-to-own property contract.

The incident remains under investigation. It is not clear whether this is a civil issue or a criminal incident at this time.

