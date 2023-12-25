Man and his dog hit by a car and killed in St. Paul on Sunday night

Kristi Miller, Pioneer Press
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A man and his dog were hit by a car and killed while crossing a St. Paul street on Sunday night, authorities said.

A Ford Taurus moving east struck the duo as they moved across Maryland Avenue West near Park Street.

The driver stopped and was cooperative, police said.

Related Articles

Recommended Stories