Man and his dog hit by a car and killed in St. Paul on Sunday night
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
A man and his dog were hit by a car and killed while crossing a St. Paul street on Sunday night, authorities said.
A Ford Taurus moving east struck the duo as they moved across Maryland Avenue West near Park Street.
The driver stopped and was cooperative, police said.
Related Articles
Crime & Public Safety | Hundreds honor slain Hmong advocate and performer Tou Ger Xiong at Woodbury memorial
Crime & Public Safety | Fridley woman dies after hit-and-run; she also had been shot, police say
Crime & Public Safety | Washington County man sentenced for tax crimes, swindling short-term renters
Crime & Public Safety | Minnesota BCA details deadly domestic disturbance in Marshall that ended with officer killing suspect
Crime & Public Safety | MN pharmacist refused to fill emergency contraception prescription. Court to decide if that was discrimination.