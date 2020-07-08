How a Man and His Dog Are Paving the Way for the Future of Selling Homes

MARIETTA, Ga., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a market full of large companies that are just looking to make a quick buck, it is rare to see a team committed to offering homeowners real value for their property. At Bogino Properties, they feel that people deserve honesty and good offers when looking to sell their homes. What makes Bogino different from other home buyers is the level of experience and accreditation that is brought to the table with and home sale.

What Bob and his dog Boomer are doing in a market focused on profit and not helping is helping to answer the plea of many Georgia residents searching for "how to Sell my house fast in Marietta GA." This team of a man and his most trusted companion is showing that homeowners can sell their house with ease and not have to worry about long selling times and hidden fees. Bob is fully licensed and able to offer full retail pricing for homes that would otherwise only sit and rot. No matter the condition of the property, these Marietta Home Buyers are eager to give customers a great experience and deal for their houses. Bob takes care of getting a fair price for the property as Boomer acts as the friendly face that sellers are always happy to see stop by.

Bogino Properties stands out for their approach to getting homeowners cash for their homes. Whereas real estate firms take months to sell a home and come with hefty fees, Bogino simply buys the house and gives cash for it in a matter of days or weeks. From foreclosure to a newly inherited property, Bogino is ready to make the best deal possible on houses in all conditions and circumstances. To get a property sold for cash, it all starts with a simple inquiry or phone call. Once Bob is reached and gets some information about the property, he will present sellers with a great offer with no obligation that can get them cash within a week.

About Bogino Properties: The team of Bob and his dog Boomer make up Bogino Properties to help Marietta residents get cash offers for their homes. Their message of "We buy houses in Marietta" gives homeowners in all conditions hope that their house can be sold for cash in no time at all. Bob has the skills to get a house off owners' hands for a great price and then turn it into something brand new. Many testimonials and a range of offers with every customer shows that Bogino is committed to real change in the industry.

Media Contact:

Bogino Properties

(678) 773-7268

bobbogino@att.com

https://www.boginoproperties.com/

