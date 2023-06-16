Man and dog shot to death, woman injured in Newnan

A man and a dog were shot to death and a woman was injured in Newnan on Friday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of gunshots near Salbide Avenue and Thompson Avenue around 2 p.m.

Police found 60-year-old WIllie Charles Hunter shot to death at the scene. A woman also had non-life-threatening injuries. A dog was also shot and killed at the scene.

Police took a man into custody at the scene who they believe acted alone.

The suspect is expected to be charged with homicide, aggravated assault and animal cruelty.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. Friday, where there was crime scene tape strung up across the front porch of a home. Several streets were also blocked off.

There were several law enforcement vehicles outside the home as well as an ambulance.

It’s unclear if the victims were shot inside the home or outside.

The motive for the incident is unclear. The female victim and the suspect have not been identified and it’s unclear if they knew each other.