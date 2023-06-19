Man and dog shot outside shopping center; woman arrested, Brookhaven Police say

A woman was arrested after officials say she shot a man and his dog near a Brookhaven shopping center.

Brookhaven police told Channel 2 Action News officers received reports of a person shot outside a shopping plaza on Buford Highway Sunday.

When officers arrived, they located a man and a dog in the woodline near the shopping center who had both been shot.

The man was taken to a hospital, and the dog was taken for treatment by DeKalb County Animal Control. The man is in stable condition.

Police have not said what led to the shooting.

Authorities have not provided information regarding the condition of the dog.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins was on the scene Sunday, where she said she saw a significant police presence responding to the area.

After a thorough investigation, authorities arrested 33-year-old Ashley Olbrias for cruelty to animals and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

