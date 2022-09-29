Man doing yard work robbed at gunpoint

Deputies in Hall County are searching for two robbers. Investigators say a man was robbed while blowing leaves on Peach Mountain Circle.

Two men walked up to the victim shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27. One man was holding a gun.

The robbers took the blower from the man’s back and a hedge trimmer from the driveway.

The two were wearing blue surgical-type masks, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says there are currently no suspects.

