Man doing yard work robbed at gunpoint
Deputies in Hall County are searching for two robbers. Investigators say a man was robbed while blowing leaves on Peach Mountain Circle.
Two men walked up to the victim shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27. One man was holding a gun.
The robbers took the blower from the man’s back and a hedge trimmer from the driveway.
The two were wearing blue surgical-type masks, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office says there are currently no suspects.
