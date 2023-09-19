Man with domestic assault history pleads not guilty to latest charges

Sep. 18—The Austin man with several convictions for domestic abuse and who was charged in another case earlier this month has entered pleas during an initial appearance Monday in Mower County District Court.

Jacob Michael Storlie, 34, pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of domestic assault, a felony count of threats of violence and a felony charge of false imprisonment-intentional restraint.

He also requested a speedy trial during Monday's hearing.

Storlie is being accused of allegedly assaulting and restraining the victim multiple times over the course of nearly four and half hours from 10 p.m. on Sept. 2 to around 2:20 a.m. on Sept. 3 after she was able to escape from the house and call police.

During that time, Storlie allegedly struck the victim as well as choking her to near passing out an estimated 30 times. When police arrived they observed bruising spanning the length of the victim's arms and irritation around her neck.

Storlie is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Oct. 26 with a trial date of Nov. 6 to follow.