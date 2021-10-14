Man douses girlfriend with alcohol then sets her on fire, North Carolina cops say

A North Carolina man remains jailed after authorities say he splashed his girlfriend with alcohol before setting her on fire.

Deputies responded Monday to a report of a serious assault that occurred in the Mount Olive area, according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office. The caller, a 47-year-old woman, told 911 dispatchers that Raeford Bell had doused her with rubbing alcohol and lit her on fire.

Authorities arrived and arrested Bell, 64, on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, according to the sheriff’s office. He was booked into the Duplin County Jail and is being held on a $1 million secured bond.

His girlfriend survived the attack but was left with serious burns to much of her body.

Police are still investigating the incident and said Bell could face additional charges.

Mount Olive is about 65 miles southeast of Raleigh.

Ex-girlfriend guns down postal carrier as he delivers mail, Colorado police say

Man held gun to wife’s head and pulled trigger, Georgia cops say. He forgot to load it

Mom ‘actively stabbing’ 1-year-old drops knife when officer confronts her, NC cops say