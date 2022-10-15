Man with Down syndrome who was fired from local Wendy’s gets national support

The community and country are coming together to show their support for a man whose family says was fired from a local Wendy’s restaurant.

It’s been one week since Channel 9 first introduced Dennis Peek. He has Down syndrome and his family advocated for him after finding out he was suddenly fired from a Wendy’s in Stanley after almost 22 years, right before he was about to retire.

Since then, support has been pouring in. Reporter Hannah Goetz was there when Peek received an unexpected surprise -- a big box straight from the post office, overflowing with love.

“I thank God he got to live long enough to see people love him and treat him the way he deserves to be treated,” his sister, Cona Turner said.

Carolina Restaurant Group offered Peek his job back, calling the incident an unfortunate mistake, but his family decided they are ready to move on to what he was looking forward to the most: a retirement party.

People from all over the country and world want to celebrate with him.

It wouldn’t be a party without a few more surprises, though. Stanley Town Hall is taking care of planning Peek’s big day in November.

“Huge surprise. I don’t want to give too much away, but I think Dennis and his family will be extremely pleased with it and I hope it brings a smile to his face,” said Steven Denton, the mayor of Stanley.

Peek’s retirement party is set for Nov. 5 starting at 2 p.m. at Harper Park in Stanley.

Channel 9 reached out to Wendy’s and received the following statement on behalf of Carolina Restaurant Group:

“We are in touch with Dennis’ sister and have agreed to host a retirement party and ensure he is acknowledged for his contributions and Wendy’s career. He will always be welcome and have a home at our restaurant.”

