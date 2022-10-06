Man with Down syndrome fired from local Wendy’s without notice, family says

A Stanley family wants answers after their loved one was fired from a job he’s been doing for more than 20 years.

Dennis Peek has Down syndrome and was planning to retire soon from Wendy’s. But his family said Wendy’s fired him because “he wasn’t able to do his job like a normal person.”

His family is now advocating for him after they found out he was fired without receiving a notice.

“I’m out here because I need to be his voice for the way he was treated,” said his sister, Cona Turner.

Turner told Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz that she simply does not know what to do after finding out Wednesday her younger brother was fired from his position at Wendy’s after almost 22 years.

“I asked why and I was told he could not perform his duties,” she said.

It was a heartbreaking discovery that she doesn’t want her kind-hearted brother to face.

“He don’t understand and we can’t tell him he was terminated. We have not told him and we won’t tell him,” Turner said.

After Turner posted her frustrations to Facebook, the word spread fast. Thursday morning, she said she received a call from Carolina Restaurant Group, who owns and operates the Wendy’s, saying Peek could be reinstated next week.

“We are committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for our employees and our customers. This was an unfortunate mistake and lapse in protocol; we are in touch with the employee’s family, and we are looking forward to welcoming him back to work in the restaurant,” Carolina Restaurant Group said in a statement.

Channel 9 does not know why Peek was fired, but attorney Christopher Hodgson with Disability Right North Carolina said there are rights in the workplace for those with disabilities.

“It turns into discrimination, especially when somebody’s making generalizations about someone’s disabilities and stereotypes about what they can and can’t do, when it’s no longer based on what they’re doing, but fears around their own limitations,” Hodgson said.

Peek is described as a fun-loving guy who always has a smile on his face. While he is still unaware of the situation around him, he can’t stop talking about the one thing he is looking forward to the most: retirement.

His family is now torn between letting him go back to the job next week, or cutting ties and throwing an early retirement party and inviting the community he has come to know and love in the dining room.

