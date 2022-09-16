Man on downtown Fresno tracks struck by Union Pacific train, police say. 2nd this week

A man was in critical condition Friday after being struck by a train in downtown Fresno, police said.

A Union Pacific freight train was headed north on the tracks on the overpass above Fresno Street near G Street when the man was struck about 4 a.m., Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said in an email.

The train engineer saw what they believed to be a black trash bag on the tracks, police said, and by the time they realized it was a person it was too late to stop.

The person’s legs were pointed out on the east side of the tracks as the man was laying down, police said.

The man was in critical condition at a Fresno-area hospital, police said.

That makes for the second person hit by a train this week. A man walking on the railroad tracks was struck and killed by a southbound Amtrak train Monday afternoon in central Fresno, police reported.

The fatal incident took place about 4 p.m. off Diana Street under Highway 180, near Belmont Avenue, police said.