Man dragged officer with truck as he fled authorities, police say

Sioux Falls police say a man was arrested Sunday morning on a litany of charges that include dragging an officer with his truck as he attempted to flee police.

Joshua Hamilton, 33, was arrested after two officers were called to a truck in the 600 block of South Charlotte Avenue, according to police spokesman Sam Clemens.

The caller said the parked truck had been running for several hours, and when officers arrived they found Hamilton unconscious in the truck with his foot over the gas pedal.

Clemens said the officers turned the car off, took the keys and began trying to wake Hamilton up, at which point a struggle began.

As the officers got on either side of the car and attempted to remove Hamilton from the car, Hamilton managed to get his keys back, start the car and drive away, Clemens said.

While the officer on the driver's side was able to back away from the car, Clemens said the officer on the passenger's side was dragged for a short distance before falling out of the car and hitting his head.

The officers reported the incident, Clemens said, and when other officers saw the vehicle near the intersection of 15th Street and South Cloudas Avenue, they initiated a pursuit.

Clemens said the pursuit went through eastern and central Sioux Falls before Hamilton got out of his car near the intersection of West Madison Street and North Hudson Avenue and attempted to flee on foot before officers caught him a short distance later.

A bag that fell out of Hamilton's car also contained 47 grams of what is suspected to be meth. Clemens added that the car had stolen license plates, and that Hamilton was a parole absconder.

The injured officer suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital, Clemens said.

Hamilton was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement, aggravated eluding, distribution/manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance/paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, reckless driving, resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated, fleeing police, driving without a license, being a parole absconder and using substitute license plates.

